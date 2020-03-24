Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 ISIN: NL0000395903 Ticker-Symbol: WOSB 
Tradegate
24.03.20
13:01 Uhr
54,94 Euro
-1,16
-2,07 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,64
56,80
16:41
56,72
56,76
16:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOLTERS KLUWER NV54,94-2,07 %