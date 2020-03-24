New TeamMate+ Public Sector Cloud-Optimized Audit Management Software Provides Enhanced Tools for a Higher Quality Audit

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced the launch of TeamMate+ Public Sector, a cloud-based audit management solution that helps audit departments in the public sector align with organizational goals. This comprehensive solution helps auditors maximize performance management through a risk-based and data-driven audit approach so they can provide deep, valuable insights back to stakeholders and meet strategic objectives.

"Public Sector organizations are operating in fast-changing risk areas and a landscape riddled with regulatory and legislative requirements while, at the same time, managing the increasing expectations from their stakeholders," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "The cloud-based TeamMate+ Public Sector solution provides a means for these organizations to streamline audit executions and automate tasks. It enables the auditors to connect all the points of the audit universe to provide insightful and high-impact reporting for internal performance and external assurance."

TeamMate+ technology and features are based on feedback from a user base of more than 120,000 auditors worldwide and are designed to meet the challenges auditors face today and in the future. With TeamMate+ Public Sector, audit professionals can develop flexible audit plans to confidently provide assurance to risk, regulatory and legislative requirements with transparency and reliability.

Key benefits of TeamMate+ Public Sector include:

Ability to align audit and risk management to organizational objectives within a single application that can manage multiple audit universes, project types, and reporting structures

Features that enable auditors to report with confidence by aligning their streamlined, consistent methodology with local standards

An integrated analytics approach to data-driven audit planning and execution for greater insights and assurance

Flexibility of hosted or on-premise deployment to minimize IT resistance

"By partnering with TeamMate, organizations can ensure transparency and reliability, foster stronger collaboration with their stakeholders, and help audit lead strategic decision-making," added Dunham.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

