

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced the company is rewarding its hourly-paid store and distribution center associates with wage premiums effective March 8, 2020, and continuing through at least April 4, 2020. For at least four weeks, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will pay every hourly-paid store associate, and every hourly-paid DC associate, a $2.00 per hour premium for all hours worked during the period.



'In recent weeks, our store and distribution teams have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their communities by continuing to serve local customers with essential products in their time of need,' said Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOLLAR TREE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de