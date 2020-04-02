

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) announced that Nimesh Patel will join the Board as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. Nimesh is currently Chief Financial Officer of the De Beers Group, majority owned by Anglo American plc. He will join the company before the end of July 2020 and will succeed Kevin Boyd as CFO.



Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, said: 'I am delighted that Nimesh has agreed to join our team and continue the important work developed by Kevin. I am certain his experience, intellect and energy will bring many contributions and I look forward to developing with Nimesh the close working relationship I enjoy with Kevin.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de