

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) filed legal action in federal court in New York City against Performance Supply LLC, alleging illegal price gouging and deceptive trade practices in the sales of N95 respirators.



The lawsuit is part of 3M's efforts to fight price gouging and counterfeiting of N95 respirators used on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.



3M also alleged that Performance Supply LLC, which falsely claimed a business affiliation with 3M, offered to sell $45 million in N95 respirators to New York City officials at prices 500%-600% over 3M's list price.



3M did not change the prices it charges for respirators as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.



The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief to require Performance Supply LLC to cease its illegal activities, and also requests damages.



3M said it will donate the damage recovery amount to COVID-19 related nonprofit organizations.



The company is working with online retailers and technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook to identify and remove counterfeiters and price gougers from their sites and refer them to law enforcement authorities.



