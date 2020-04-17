Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864777 ISIN: US8574771031 Ticker-Symbol: ZYA 
Tradegate
17.04.20
14:12 Uhr
59,00 Euro
+5,00
+9,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0059,5014:53
58,0059,0014:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STATE STREET CORPORATION59,00+9,26 %