

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $634 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.07 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $634 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STATE STREET-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de