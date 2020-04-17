

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) announced Howard Willard's retirement as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 14, 2020. The Board elected Billy Gifford to serve as CEO. Gifford has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 25-year career at Altria, including most recently as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.



Altria has decided to separate the roles of Chairman and CEO. The Board elected Thomas Farrell, formerly the Board's independent Presiding Director, as independent Chairman of the Board.



