Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 18.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HJF ISIN: US9314271084 Ticker-Symbol: W8A 
Tradegate
17.04.20
21:05 Uhr
40,570 Euro
+0,730
+1,83 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,60041,09017.04.
40,57041,19017.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC40,570+1,83 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,90
Hebel: 4,67
mit moderatem Hebel