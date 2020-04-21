

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $359.4 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $629.0 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $4.78 billion from $6.14 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $359.4 Mln. vs. $629.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $4.78 Bln vs. $6.14 Bln last year.



