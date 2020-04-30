

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aflac Incorporated (AFL) said, due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has decided to withdraw adjusted earnings guidance for 2020.



'Sales production in both Japan and the U.S. did begin to fall off in March, and the decline accelerated in the month of April, impacted by a reduction in face-to-face activity. While our respective sales platforms and distribution partners are working to adapt to the new environment, we believe these trends point to depressed sales at least until we see COVID-19 restrictions subside,' said CEO Daniel Amos.



The board of directors declared the second quarter dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2020.



