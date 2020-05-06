Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7S6 ISIN: US30225T1025 Ticker-Symbol: FG8 
Tradegate
05.05.20
21:35 Uhr
79,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,64 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,5078,0022:31
77,0078,5022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC79,00+0,64 %