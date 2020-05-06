

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) said the company is withdrawing its previously provided FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $93.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $546.0 million in revolving line of credit availability.



First quarter net income attributable to stockholders was $0.83 per share, a 12.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019. FFO was $1.24 per share. Core FFO was $1.24 per share, a 6.9% increase from a year ago. Same-store revenue rose by 1.9% and same-store net operating income increased by 1.2%.



