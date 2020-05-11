Future plc: Future Games Show Joins Lineup for June 6th Games Celebration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / GamesRadar, a subsidiary of Future PLC (LSE:FUTR), is delighted to announce it is teaming up with PC Gamer, Paradox Interactive, and The Guerrilla Collective to organize a full day of livestreamed games programming on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The event consists of four shows, each with its own unique theme and style.

The June 6th Games Celebration broadcast begins at 10 AM Pacific on Saturday, June 6, and will be featured on the Twitch homepage.

10:00 AM PT - Guerrilla Collective

A brand new online event with fresh reveals from some of the coolest studios in the world

twitch.tv/guerrillacollective

11:30 AM PT - Paradox Insider

Take a deep dive into the amazing games being made by this Swedish publisher.

twitch.tv/guerrillacollective

12:00 PM PT - PC Gaming Show

New game announcements and updates on the most exciting PC gaming projects.

twitch.tv/pcgamer

2:30 PM PT - Future Games Show

See some of the most exciting console, mobile and streaming games of 2020.

twitch.tv/gamesradar

In the wake of E3's cancellation, this independent initiative emerges from a desire to come together and deliver exciting programming focused on reveals and never-before-seen footage.

GamesRadar Presents: Future Games Show (FGS) is a 60-minute showcase of the most exciting console, streaming, PC and mobile games, from AAA to indie. We're going to put the 'future' in Future Games with a series of editorial videos that will celebrate the imminent new console releases - and how new technology, such as streaming, 4K, and haptic feedback, will change the ways we play. Stay tuned to gamesradar.com for more announcements and surprises.

Viewers can watch the Future Games Show on June 6 beginning at 2:30 PM PT on twitch.tv/gamesradar.

Contact

Kendall Allen

kallen@witstrategy.com

917-714-9213 cell

SOURCE: Future plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589287/Future-Games-Show-Joins-Lineup-for-June-6th-Games-Celebration