

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands (LVS) said it will discontinue its pursuit of Integrated Resort development in Japan.



Sands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson said he remains extremely bullish about the future of company and its growth prospects. The company is currently executing significant investment programs in both Macao and Singapore to create meaningful new growth from existing portfolio.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

