

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday, with some of the markets paring early gains. Optimism about some states in the U.S. partially reopening their economies was offset by mixed economic data from China and worries about rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus pandemic.



China's industrial production rose in April, while fixed asset investment and retail sales fell more than expected.



The Australian market is advancing following the positive cues from Wall Street. In addition, higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 65.30 points or 1.23 percent to 5,394.00, after touching a high of 5399.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 64.80 points or 1.20 percent to 5,482.80. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is gaining almost 6 percent, Santos is rising almost 4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 3 percent after crude oil prices surged to a six-week high overnight.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 2.0 percent to 2.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia is adding more than 1 percent.



In the mining space, BHP is rising more than 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each.



Gold miners are higher after gold prices rose to a three-week high overnight. Newcrest Mining is gaining more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 2 percent.



Online shopping trader Kogan.Com has acquired retailer Matt Blatt for A$4.4 million, with the acquisition enabling Kogan to expand its reach into the furniture and homewares market. Shares of Kogan are gaining almost 4 percent.



Bluescope Steel said it has been hit by a cyberattack that has impacted some of its global operations, including Australia. However, the steel manufacturer's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



Michael Hill said it will reopen almost 100 stores in Australia and New Zealand from Saturday after coronavirus-related closures, while its remaining stores will reopen over the coming month. However, the jeweler's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6473, up from Thursday's close of $0.6437.



The Japanese market has pared gains after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street. Investors turned cautious as they digested mixed data from China.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 42.37 points or 0.21 percent to 19,957.15 after touching a high of 20,198.25 in early trades. Japanese shares extended losses to a third session on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.5 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.3 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony, Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are all advancing more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 3 percent and Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is up more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 6 percent and Inpex is advancing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose to a six-week high overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Mazda Motor is gaining almost 5 percent, while Concordia Financial and Nissan Motor are rising more than 4 percent each. Dena Co. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Nisshin Seifun is tumbling more than 9 percent, Mitsubishi Estate is falling more than 7 percent and Maruha Nichiro is losing more than 5 percent. Takara Holdings, Astellas Pharma and Aozora Bank are all lower by more than 4 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were down 1.5 percent on month in April, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all modestly lower, while Malaysia is rising and Shanghai is edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded strongly after opening lower on Thursday as negative sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing a much smaller than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9. However, traders once again expressed optimism about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.



The Dow surged up 377.37 points or 1.6 percent to 23,625.34, the Nasdaq advanced 80.55 points or 0.9 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.50 points or 1.2 percent to 2,852.50.



The major European markets showed significant moves to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, the German DAX Index tumbled by 2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.7 percent.



Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at a six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up their businesses. WTI crude for June gained $2.27 or about 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

