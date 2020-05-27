

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent or dupilumab for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.



Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S. and other countries to treat several diseases driven by type 2 inflammation.



Outside of the U.S., Dupixent is approved for specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and certain patients with asthma in a number of other countries around the world, including the EU and Japan. Dupixent is also approved in the EU and Japan to treat certain adults with severe CRSwNP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de