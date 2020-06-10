

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Danish biotechnology company Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced Wednesday that they have signed a broad collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize three of Genmab's early-stage investigational bispecific antibody product candidates and enter into a discovery research collaboration for future differentiated antibody therapeutics for cancer.



The companies will partner to develop Genmab's next-generation bispecific antibody programs, epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20), DuoHexaBody-CD37 and DuoBody-CD3x5T4.



The collaboration combines Genmab's world-class discovery and development engine and next-generation bispecific antibody therapeutic candidates with AbbVie's deep clinical expertise, innovative antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform and global commercial leadership in hematological cancers.



The discovery research collaboration will combine proprietary antibodies from both companies along with Genmab's DuoBody technology and AbbVie's payload and ADC technology to select and develop up to four additional differentiated next-generation antibody-based product candidates, potentially across both solid tumors and hematological malignancies.



For epcoritamab, the companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Genmab will book net sales in the U.S. and Japan and receive tiered royalties on remaining global sales.



For all other product candidates, Genmab and AbbVie will share responsibilities for global development and commercialization in the U.S. and Japan. Genmab retains the right to co-commercialize these products, along with AbbVie, outside of the U.S. and Japan.



Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Genmab $750 million in upfront payment with the potential for Genmab to receive up to $3.15 billion in additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments for all programs as well as tiered royalties between 22% and 26% on net sales for epcoritamab outside the U.S. and Japan.



Except for these royalty-bearing sales, the parties share in pre-tax profits from the sale of products on a 50:50 basis.



