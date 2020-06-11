

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved NYVEPRIA, a biosimilar to Neulasta.



NYVEPRIA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, is approved by the FDA to help reduce the chance of infection due to a low white blood cell count in people with non-myeloid cancer who receive anti-cancer medicines, like chemotherapy, that can cause fever and low white blood cell count. This condition, known as febrile neutropenia, is a common side effect of many types of chemotherapy and lowers the body's ability to defend itself against infections.



NYVEPRIA is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.



The company noted that NYVEPRIA is not indicated for the mobilization of peripheral blood progenitor cells for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.



