

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT) has entered a partnership with CloudKnox Security. Wipro will offer an Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud 'as-a-service' offering, powered by CloudKnox. The offering provides continuous protection of critical cloud resources for customers.



Sheetal Mehta, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro said, 'With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures.'



Wipro Ventures has invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150 million Fund II.



