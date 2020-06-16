

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc announced the pricing of initial public offering of 77.68 million shares of Class A ordinary shares at $28 per share, the high end of the expected range of $25 to $28. The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2020.



The size of the IPO was increased from the previously announced 70 million Class A ordinary shares.



Royalty Pharma is offering 60 million Class A ordinary shares and the selling shareholders are offering 17.68 million Class A ordinary shares.



The company grants underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.65 million Class A ordinary shares.



Royalty Pharma Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'RPRX.'



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de