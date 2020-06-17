

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it continues to experience significant negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings in second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has continued to experience net positive bookings thus far in June 2020. Southwest Airlines has published its flight schedule for sale through January 4, 2021.



Preliminary May operating revenues decreased, year-over-year, in the range of 85 to 90 percent; capacity decreased approximately 64 percent; and load factor was approximately 30 percent; all in line with the company's prior estimates.



For the month of June, operating revenues are currently estimated to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 70 to 75 percent; capacity estimated to decrease in the range of 40 to 50 percent; and load factor estimated to be in the range of 40 to 50 percent. This is compared favorably to the previous estimates of operating revenues decreasing, year-over-year, in the range of 80 to 85 percent; capacity decreasing in the range of 45 to 55 percent; and load factor in the range of 35 to 45 percent.



For July, operating revenues are currently estimated to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 65 to 70 percent; capacity is estimated to decrease in the range of 25 to 35 percent; and load factor is estimated to be in the range of 45 to 55 percent. The company currently estimates its second quarter capacity to decrease in the range of 50 to 60 percent, year-over-year.



Southwest Airlines currently estimates approximately 24 months of liquidity. The company noted that this is compared favorably with the previous estimate of approximately 20 months of liquidity, primarily due to modest improvements in revenue estimates in second quarter 2020.



