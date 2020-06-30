

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) announced Tuesday that Stephen Bird will join the board of directors and take up the role of Chief Executive-Designate on July 1.



Bird will succeed Keith Skeoch as Group Chief Executive following a handover period, and subject to regulatory approvals. At that time, Skeoch will stand down from the Board after some 5 years as Group Chief Executive and 14 years as a Director. The transition is expected to take place by the end of the third quarter.



Skeoch will serve out the remainder of his contract as non-executive Chairman of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Research Institute or ASIRI.



Most recently, Bird served as CEO of Global Consumer Banking at Citigroup, a role he held since 2015, retiring in November last year. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive for all of Citigroup's Asia Pacific business lines across 17 markets in the region, including India and China. He has been with Citigroup for 21 years.



Following the transition and Skeoch's subsequent retirement from the Board, the Board will comprise two executive directors, eight non-executive directors and the Chairman. The Board will be made up of five women and six men.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de