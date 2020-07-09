Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 606214 ISIN: DE0006062144 Ticker-Symbol: 1COV 
Xetra
09.07.20
13:32 Uhr
35,990 Euro
+1,570
+4,56 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COVESTRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVESTRO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,12036,15013:47
36,12036,13013:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COVESTRO
COVESTRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COVESTRO AG35,990+4,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.