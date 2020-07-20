

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giant Eagle Inc. recalled Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix saying the product might contain undeclared Peanut, Almond, Milk and Soy allergens, according to the Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Peanut, Almond, Milk or Soy could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement said.



The impacted product has a 'best by' date of January 15, 2021 and could be identified by the UPC 3003491435.



The recalled items were sold in the produce department of the Carmel Market District in Indiana, the Edinboro Giant Eagle in Pennsylvania, and select Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Ohio.



A guest who purchased the product informed Giant Eagle about the issue. The company learnt that a packaging error made by the product manufacturer was the cause. To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall.



Customers can return the products with a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.



