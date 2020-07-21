

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $75.50 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $194.30 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.5% to $2.09 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $75.50 Mln. vs. $194.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



