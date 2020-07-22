

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 to a range of $9.45 to $10.00 per share from the prior forecast range of $9.30 to $10.00 per share.



Based on its current outlook, the company also projected earnings for the third quarter to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the third quarter and $9.58 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de