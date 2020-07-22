

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) said, for full year 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.10 - $6.30, revised from prior guidance range of $5.75 - $6.10. Revenue is now anticipated in the range of $11.00 billion - $11.10 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $10.60 billion - $10.93 billion.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.18 compared to $1.53, previous year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter revenue was $2.52 billion compared to $2.74 billion, prior year, down 7.1 percent at constant currency and 8.0 percent on a reported basis. Analysts expected revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.



