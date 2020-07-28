

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.08 compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter revenue was $2.9 billion, up 18% on an as-reported basis and up 21% on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Analysts expected revenue of $2.8 billion for the quarter. Annual active buyers grew by 5%, adding approximately 8 million buyers in the quarter, for a total of 182 million global active buyers.



Gross merchandise volume was $27.1 billion, up 26% on an as-reported basis and up 29% on a FX-Neutral basis, year on year.



For third quarter, the company projects net revenue between $2.64 billion and $2.71 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 14% - 17%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $0.81 - $0.87.



For full year 2020, the company expects net revenue between $10.56 billion and $10.75 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 12% - 14%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $3.47 - $3.59.



eBay's Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2020.



Shares of eBay were down 4% after hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EBAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de