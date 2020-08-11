

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) announced Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has appointed Thomas Rabe (55), Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann, as Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board.



Rabe will succeed Igor Landau (76) whose Supervisory Board mandate expired after 16 successful years at the end of the Annual General Meeting on August 11, 2020.



Rabe has been a member of the adidas AG Supervisory Board since May 9, 2019, and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since this same point in time.



He was appointed to the Executive Board of Bertelsmann, a global media, services and education company, as Chief Financial Officer in 2006. He has been CEO of Bertelsmann since 2012.



