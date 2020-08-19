

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 5.35 million common shares at $24.00 per share, above the estimated range. The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020.



The company has originally filed to sell 4.65 million shares at a range of $20.00 and $23.00 per share.



The company shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'HRMY' on August 19, 2020. The company expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be $128.4 million.



In addition, Harmony has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 802,325 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



