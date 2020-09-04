

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced, through British Gas business, it has agreed to acquire the energy supply customers of Robin Hood Energy Limited. Robin Hood Energy currently serves around 112,000 residential customers, and 2,600 business customers across 10,000 sites. Completion of the deal is anticipated on 16 September.



'As well as our actions to simplify and modernise our business, we are focused on returning to profitable growth in our core markets and investing in value generating opportunities,' said Chris O'Shea, Group Chief Executive, Centrica.



