

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew more than expected in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.



Exports grew 9.5 percent on a yearly basis in August, faster than the expected increase of 7.1 percent.



At the same time, imports dropped 2.1 percent in August, in contrast to the expected rise of 0.1 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus came in at $58.9 billion versus the expected level of $50.5 billion in August. However, the surplus declined from July's $62.3 billion.



