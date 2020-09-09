

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), said Wednesday it is introducing the $10 Tastemaker, where one can choose any three toppings on a large pizza for just $10 and get it any way you want it, via contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup.



With over 17 topping options, pizza lovers can literally order a different 3-topping pizza combo every day for 680 days without repeating.



To give fans months of mealtime inspiration, Pizza Hut created a limited-run of 22 1/3-month $10 Tastemaker Calendars highlighting 680 days of different 3-topping pizza combos.



To receive your very own calendar, be one of the first 680 people to order the $10 Tastemaker today beginning at 3 pm EDT through the Pizza Hut mobile app for delivery and we'll ship you one for free.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de