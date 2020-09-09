

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday lowered its scheduled capacity and passenger revenue guidance for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company now projects scheduled capacity to decrease approximately 70% year-over-year, compare to the prior guidance for approximately 65% year-over-year decline.



The Company also now expects passenger revenue to be down by approximately 85%, compared to the previous guidance of a decrease of approximately 83% year-over-year.



The company said it plans to continue to proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 60-day basis until it sees signs of a recovery in demand, and expects demand to remain suppressed and plateau at levels of around 50%, relative to 2019 levels, until a widely accepted treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19 is widely available.



The company continues to expect average daily cash burn during the third quarter of 2020 to be approximately $25 million per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de