Expansion comes at a time of rapid company growth marked with prominent award wins from The Sunday Times, Deloitte and FinTech50

Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment Steven Totman as Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Totman will be responsible for Privitar's overall product strategy and execution.

Privitar's leadership team expansion comes at a time of rapid growth for the company, where headcount has doubled over the last year to 190 employees globally. In recognition of Privitar's historical revenue growth and significant potential in an increasingly digital and data-driven world, the company was recently lauded by The Sunday Times as one of the "10 Tech Ones to Watch," ranked #40 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for EMEA and honored as one of the FinTech50.

"The addition of the Chief Product Officer role at Privitar reflects our commitment to creating the world's best platform for protecting sensitive data for analytics and data science," said Jason du Preez, CEO and co-founder of Privitar. "We are delighted to have industry veteran Steven Totman joining the team to guide our product roadmap as we rapidly expand our capabilities to include enhanced privacy risk management, automated privacy protection, regulatory-focused solutions, and continued enhancements for cloud platforms."

Totman joins Privitar with more than twenty years experience in large scale data processing, running strategy, product and engineering teams, and building and designing data architectures with thousands of customers globally. Most recently he served as Managing Director financial services at Cloudera. While there, he helped more than 500 financial services firms globally, including 82 of the top 100 banks, to monetize their big data assets using Cloudera's Data Platform.

Prior to Cloudera, Totman ran strategy for Syncsort (now Precisely), a mainframe-to-Big Data company, and drove product strategy at IBM for both DataStage and InfoSphere Information Server after joining IBM through the Ascential acquisition. He architected IBM's InfoSphere product suite and led the design and creation of governance and metadata products such as Business Glossary and Metadata Workbench, now called IBM InfoSphere Information Governance Catalog. Totman holds several patents in data integration and metadata-related designs.

"Looking back on my career, I've always been passionate about the legal and ethical use of data. The impact of data-driven analytics and insights can be profound, but so too are the challenges associated with ensuring sensitive data remains safe and usable," said Totman. "Privitar has a world-class team, industry-leading technologies, an incredibly strong infrastructure, and a massive amount of potential. I'm confident that in joining forces, we will take the Privitar Data Privacy Platform to the next level, supporting organizations worldwide as they embrace privacy ops to ensure that one hundred percent of their data is available for critical use cases including analytics and machine learning."

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to realize the promise of one of their most valuable assets safe, usable data.

Privitar empowers organizations to use sensitive data to gain valuable insights, and to support data-driven decisions. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use, while minimizing risk.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com

