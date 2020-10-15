

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC):



-Earnings: $1.07 billion in Q3 vs. $0.74 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.79 in Q3 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $0.97 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.89 per share -Revenue: $5.57 billion in Q3 vs. $3.00 billion in the same period last year.



