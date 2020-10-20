

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L), a financial services company, announced Tuesday that the Board has entered into a new shareholder agreement with Peter Hargreaves, a co-founder of the company and its largest shareholder.



As per the deal, Adrian Collins has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director of the company, nominated to the Board as a shareholder representative of Peter Hargreaves. Collins' appointment will take effect on November 2.



The company noted that the shareholder agreement with Peter Hargreaves and his nomination right shall remain in place for so long as Peter and his associates' control or are entitled to control the exercise of at least 10 percent of the company's voting rights.



Collins will seek election by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.



Collins has worked in the fund management business for over 40 years, most recently at Liontrust Asset Management where he served as Chairman from 2009 to 2019.



