

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) increased its 2020 operating earnings per share guidance range to $6.90 - $7.10 from $6.47 - $6.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.67. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2021, DTE Energy projects operating EPS in a range of $6.88 - $7.26 which is 7% higher than 2020 original operating EPS guidance. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.11.



Third quarter operating earnings per share was $2.61, compared to $1.91, last year. On average, 15 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $1.94 for the quarter.



The DTE Board declared a $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock, payable Jan. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 21, 2020. This is a 7% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $1.0125 per share. The new annualized dividend per share is $4.34, up from $4.05.



