

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) said it expects its fourth-quarter results to be negatively affected by the ongoing pandemic, including the impact on commercial aerospace, the company's largest end-market.



However, the company expects modest improvements in commercial aerospace in 2021, starting with its jet engine materials and components in the second half of the year.



