

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $246.92 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $337.36 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $730.66 million from $729.34 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $246.92 Mln. vs. $337.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q3): $730.66 Mln vs. $729.34 Mln last year.



