

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced the company expects its fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.45 - $8.85. The company noted that its adjusted EPS guidance is presented using the new definition.



For fiscal 2021, Rockwell Automation projects reported sales growth in a range of 6% - 9%. Organic sales growth is anticipated to be in a range of 3.5% - 6.5%.



Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $1.87, down 7 percent compared to $2.01, last year, primarily due to lower sales, partially offset by a combination of temporary and structural cost actions. Fourth quarter sales were $1.57 billion, down 9.3 percent from a year ago. Organic sales decreased 12.1 percent, for the quarter.



