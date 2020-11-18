

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresh Express is recalling expired Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme for potential contamination with Escherichia coli STEC 026 bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves a limited number of cases of 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with the Use-by Date of November 8, and Product Code S296. The recalled product was distributed primarily in Western and Southwestern U.S. states.



The product is now 9 days past the Use-By Date, but it may still be in stores or consumers' homes.



According to the agency, a single randomly selected package of 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme yielded a positive result for E. coli STEC 026.



However, no illnesses are reported, and the company has not received any consumer complaints in association with this recall.



No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.



E. coli STEC 026 can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.



Consumers who may still have the expired product at home in their refrigerators should discard and not consume it. Refunds are also available where purchased.



In similar incidents, Tanimura & Antle Inc. in early November has recalled its packaged single head romaine lettuce, citing possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

