

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) on Tuesday launched its new Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP, a battery electric vehicle or BEV platform.



During an online 'E-GMP Digital Discovery' event, the company said the platform will serve as the core technology for Hyundai Motor's next-generation BEV line-up.



The company expects that from 2021, the E-GMP will underpin a range of new BEVs, including Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5; Kia Motors Corp.'s first dedicated BEV to be revealed in 2021; and a series of other models.



Compared to the company's existing platforms, E-GMP provides various advantages including increased development flexibility, powerful driving performance, increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space for occupants and luggage.



Hyundai Motor said it plans to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de