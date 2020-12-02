

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chubb (CB) said that it has appointed its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, John Keogh, as its President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.



The company noted that Keogh will continue to report to Evan Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and his current broad companywide responsibilities remain unchanged.



Keogh has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2011. He joined the company, then named ACE, in 2006 as Chairman, Insurance - Overseas General. He was appointed Vice Chairman in 2010 and Executive Vice Chairman in 2015. Before joining ACE, Keogh held a range of positions with increasing responsibility during a 20-year career with American International Group (AIG).



