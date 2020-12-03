

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), a broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating or MRO products, said Thursday it has appointed Robert O'Keef, Vice President and Treasurer, as interim CFO, effective January 1, 2021.



O'Keef's appointment follows Tom Okray's decision to step down as Senior Vice President and CFO to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company. Okray will continue in his current role until December 31, 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.



O'Keef has been with Grainger since 2018 and brings nearly 30 years of financial and executive experience to his new role. As Vice President and Treasurer, he leads the company's Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis or FP&A, Risk Management & Insurance, Corporate Development and Real Estate functions.



Prior to Grainger, O'Keef served in senior finance roles at several other public companies, where his responsibilities included capital markets, treasury and FP&A.



