

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On-demand prepared food delivery service DoorDash Inc. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 33 million shares of its Class A common stock at $102.00 per share, which is above its previously estimated $90.00 and $95.00 per share range.



The offering reportedly values the company at about $32 billion based on common stock outstanding.



The company's shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2020 under the symbol 'DASH'. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on December 11, 2020.



DoorDash's revenue more than tripled in the first nine months with majority of people across the nation are confined to their homes due to travel restrictions.



