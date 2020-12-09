

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) said Wednesday it has appointed Andre Schulten, currently Senior Vice President-Baby Care, North America, as Chief Financial Officer. Schulten succeeds Jon Moeller in that capacity.



Schulten will report to David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. The organization changes are effective March 1, 2021.



The company also said that Moeller will retain his role as Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, leading P&G's Enterprise Markets as well as a broad range of functional and operations areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROCTER & GAMBLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de