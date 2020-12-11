

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Paris, France-based Nanobiotix, which is currently listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, is scheduled to list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'NBTX' today (December 11).



Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class product candidates that use proprietary nanotechnology to transform cancer treatment by increasing the efficacy of radiotherapy.



The company has offered to sell 5.45 million American Depositary Shares in the United States for a price of $13.50 per ADS and 1.86 million ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States to certain investors. The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $98.6 million.



The global offering is scheduled to close on December 15, 2020.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group, L.L.C., UBS Securities LLC, Jefferies International Ltd, Gilbert Dupont.



Pipeline:



Nanobiotix has 16 ongoing and/or planned trials in several indications across Europe, the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region.



The company's lead candidate is NBTXR3, an aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles as a potential treatment for various cancers.



Some of the NBTXR3 studies are:



-- NBTXR3 completed Phase II/III clinical trial in the European Union for the treatment of patients with locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS), dubbed Study 301, allowing the product to be commercialized in the EU under the brand name Hensify, with the launch expected in Q2, 2021. -- The company is currently preparing to conduct a post-registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of NBTXR3, dubbed Study 401. -- A global phase III clinical trial of NBTXR3 for elderly patients with head and neck cancer who are ineligible for platinum-based chemotherapy, dubbed Study 312, is expected to be initiated. -- A phase I basket trial for NBTXR3 in combination with Opdivo or Keytruda in patients with locoregional recurrent or recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or with lung or liver metastases from any primary cancer, dubbed Study 1100, is ongoing. The first clinical results from the study were presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting last month. The updated results are expected in the second quarter of 2021.



Collaborations:



In 2018, the company signed a large-scale comprehensive NBTXR3 clinical collaboration with MD Anderson. In August 2012, the company entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with PharmaEngine for the development and commercialization of NBTXR3 in the Asia Pacific region.



