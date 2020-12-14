

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The board of directors of Codemasters confirmed that it has withdrawn its recommendation of the offer for Codemasters made by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO). The decision follows the announcement of a recommended cash offer for Codemasters by Codex Games, an indirect subsidiary of Electronic Arts. Codemasters said it intends unanimously to recommend the Electronic Arts offer. The EA offer price of 604 pence per share in cash represents an aggregate value of 945 million pounds.



The Codemasters Board proposed to adjourn the Court Meeting and the Codemasters General Meeting to be held on 21 December 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

