

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has signed a renewed partnership agreement with the World Health Organization to fight neglected tropical diseases and eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030. The company has been collaborating for 20 years with the World Health Organization.



With the new 5-year commitment, Sanofi will provide a consistent financial support with $25 million dedicated to disease management, including screening of populations, disease awareness campaign, capacity building, as well as drug donation.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: 'In a world severely disrupted by the current pandemic, Sanofi's renewed commitment and support to end this disease will immensely benefit and improve the lives of marginalized populations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

