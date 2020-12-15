

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group plc (BAB.L), on Tuesday, said it appointed Will Erith as CEO of its Marine sector, effective immediately.



Previously, Will Erith served as a Managing Director of the Surface Ships Business Unit within the Sector, and before this held a range of leadership roles at Rolls Royce including international appointments based in the Asia Pacific region.



He succeeds Derek Jones who will return to his role of Corporate Services Director, Marine.



Babcock Chief Executive David Lockwood said:



'Our Marine business offers significant opportunities for growth both in the UK and internationally, underpinned by our close relationship with the Royal Navy. This appointment supports this ambition.'



