

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Data Protection Commission has found that Twitter International Company infringed Article 33(1) and 33(5) of the GDPR in terms of a failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach. The Commission has imposed an administrative fine of 450 thousand euros on Twitter.



The investigation by the Data Protection Commission commenced in January, 2019 following receipt of a breach notification from Twitter. The draft decision in this inquiry was the first one to go through the Article 65 (dispute resolution) process since the introduction of the GDPR.



